VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/22/2022

Thursday December 22, 2022

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property. Bradley T. Colley, 54, of rural Van Wert County was arrested for trespassing in an occupied structure and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply on a charge of disorderly conduct. Mark A. Sampson, 31, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs and LSD. Corbin Roberts, 21, of Columbus Grove was transported to the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility.

12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.

1:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the city of Delphos for a child having a seizure.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an address on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for an odor investigation.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for a motor vehicle crash with no injury. A 2020 Ford Edge driven by Salena Bice was stopped was stopped at the stop sign on State Road and Greenville Road. A 2022 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Kelly J. Tussing was traveling south on Greenville Road and turned east onto State Road. But didn’t make a wide enough turn and Bice’s car, causing minor damage.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to have the residents make contact with the Van Wert Police.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

8:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

11:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.