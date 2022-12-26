VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/23-12/25/22

Friday December 23, 2022

Note: between 1:03 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. deputies responded to various locations within Van Wert County for at least 19 different vehicle incidents related to the weather.

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Liberty Township.

1:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy to check the area for a report of a possible drunk driver.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject that fell.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject that fell.

2:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having an anxiety attack.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a house fire in Paulding County for a firefighter that was injured.

Saturday December 24, 2022

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist with traffic control while a tow company pulled a semi-truck from a ditch.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs. Steven Lee Warner, 38, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility

pending court.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject that had fallen.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a downed utility line.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

6:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject that was weak.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for illegal conveyance of drugs. Wilmar Enrique Santis Lopez, 26, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

Sunday December 25, 2022

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject that had fallen.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a general fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in the village of Middle Point for an odor investigation.