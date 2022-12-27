Central announces new partnership

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central Insurance has announced plans to partner with Westwood Behavioral Health Center to offer its Van Wert employees free outpatient therapy from local mental health providers as a way to better support their personal and professional well-being.

“We believe mental health is as important as physical health, but is often overlooked by employers,” Jena Wierwille, Vice President of Human Resources said. “Health, social, and economic impacts have serious and far-reaching repercussions on our mental health and the demand for mental support services continues to grow. We place the health and well-being of our employees above all else, and are taking big steps to ensure they have access to the support they need.”

“We’ve partnered with Westwood to help eliminate barriers to mental health options—from therapy to group workshops—so our employees can live their best, most balanced lives,” Wierwille added.

Each week, five mental health providers employed by Westwood Behavioral Health Center will offer a combined total of 30 therapy hours to Central employees. Located close to Central’s campus, the Center ensures convenient access to in-person therapy and acute 24/7 services. The company can also host on-site sessions focused on a range of topics to improve quality of life, such as managing day-to-day anxiety, parenting, and healthy social development.

“Westwood is proud to partner with a local company like Central Insurance,” said Mark Spieles, CEO of Westwood Behavioral Health Center. “Their investment to ensure access to mental health support and services is an example of their strong commitment to their employees and is a model for others to follow.”

The partnership with Westwood is described as the newest addition to Central’s comprehensive benefits package designed to meet evolving needs and foster a company culture that prioritizes the care of its people.