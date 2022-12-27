VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/26/2022

Monday December 26, 2022

2:16 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandi Bidlack, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was located by Van Wert Police.

3:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell.

9:26 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fainted.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township or a subject reported as not breathing.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Carson Allen Deehring, 20, of Ohio City is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject with swollen legs.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia on a complaint of harassment.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a complaint of the theft of a ladder.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.