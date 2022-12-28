Van Wert Police blotter 12/18-12/25/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 18 – received a report of a post-conviction no contact order violation in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, December 19 – arrested Bill Nickles, 70, of Van Wert for domestic violence in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, December 19 – received a report of an unruly juvenile.

Monday, December 19 – charged Ricky A. Girod of Van Wert with domestic violence and endangering children, after taking a report in the 7700 block of Marsh Rd.

Monday, December 19 – charged a 13-year-old with criminal mischief for breaking into a car in the 700 block of Prospect Ave.

Monday, December 19 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 900 block of E. Main St. No charges have been filed.

Monday, December 19 – received a report of an assault that occurred in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Monday, December 19 – received a report of a telephone harassment incident.

Tuesday, December 20 – arrested Dean Alan Kirkendall, 65, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant in the 1000 block of Linden Ave.

Tuesday, December 20 – arrested Colby Black, 39, of Van Wert for OVI, drug abuse instruments and a bond violation following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, December 20 – received a report of telecommunications harassment after an incident in the 100 block of Professional Drive.

Tuesday, December 20 – a Walmart Asset Protection employee reported a trespassing incident.

Wednesday, December 21 – received a report of a criminal damaging incident at Fountain Park.

Wednesday, December 21 – officers and EMS were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Wayne St. for a medical call.

Wednesday, December 21 – received a report of unwanted calls and messages.

Wednesday, December 21 – arrested Bethany N. Blair, 21, of Van Wert for assault after an incident in the 1100 block of Kear Rd. During the investigation, Deledia V. Quiroz, 19, was charged with underage consumption and Maqrell T. Reynolds, 32, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Wednesday, December 21 – arrested Linda Ruth Bess, 53, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Wednesday, December 21 – charged a 14-year-old with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, December 22 – officers and EMS responded to the 600 block of N. Franklin St. for a distraught person.

Friday, December 23 – received a report of possible identity fraud in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Sunday, December 25 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 600 block of Monroe St.

Sunday, December 25 – took a report of a possible protection order violation.