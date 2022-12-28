VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/27/22

Tuesday December 27, 2022

5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check on a subject reported to be walking along the roadway.

12:00 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in York Township of a complaint of a loose dog killing a cow.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

6:19 p.m.- Deputies along with the Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Convoy Road near Colwell Road in Union Township. No further details available at this time.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

8:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in York Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a vehicle parked along the roadway.