VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/28/22

Wednesday December 28, 2022

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle ran a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a civil property dispute.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Ohio City on a complaint of a parking violation.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia on a complaint of harassment.