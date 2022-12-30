FBC donation…

Commemorating First Baptist Church’s 175th Anniversary, the congregation took special offerings to present a gift to the community. The total raised was $6400 and this gift was given to support three organizations promoting the Gospel in the Van Wert community: PLC Health Clinic, Van Wert LifeWise Academy, and Lincolnview Bible Board. Pictured is Mark Fast, deacon chairman of First Baptist Church presenting a check to Deb Mongold and April Gray of Lincolnview Bible Board. Photo submitted