VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/29/2022

Thursday December 29, 2022

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 in York Township involving a deer. No injuries reported.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Clarence A. Webster III, 64, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for an occupied disabled vehicle.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Greenville and Peter Collins Roads in York Township. Van Wert City Police also assisted at the scene. A 2021 Subaru Legacy driven by Charles David Profit of Van Wert was northbound on Greenville Road just to the south of Peter Collins Rd., when Profit failed to properly negotiate a curve and drove off the left side of the road and entered a wet, grassy property (13024 Peter Collin Road). The car continued through the grass and struck a pile of dirt causing it to go airborne. Approximately 60 feet later, the car landed on the ground and rolled over coming to rest on the driver’s side. Profit was transported to Van Wert Health and was later transferred by Life Flight to Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima. While the tow company was removing the vehicle, some damage occurred to the grassy area.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and deputies to a residence in Tully Township for an overdose of medication.

3:28 p.m. – A resident from York Township came to office to file a complaint of fraud.

5:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

8:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Owens Road in York Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing and possibly intoxicated. Todd Croy was found on scene and had been involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was arrested for OVI refusal. No other information available at this time.