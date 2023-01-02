VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/1/2023

Sunday January 1, 2023

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to speak to a subject about a fight he was involved in at Danny’s Bar and Grill in Middle Point.

1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

1:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township as a peace officer in reference to a domestic dispute.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Venedocia in reference to a noise complaint on a barking dog.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist with a subject making threats to harm themselves.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hawthorne Drive in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in location a subject.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a tire in the roadway.

9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject having a feeling of numbness throughout their body.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.