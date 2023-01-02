VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/30/2022

Friday December 30, 2022

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the village of Oho City in reference to her packages being delivered to the wrong address and being unable to retrieve them.

3:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

4:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject that had fallen.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious subjects goingdoor to door trying to sell items.

8:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject for a possible allergic reaction.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious subjects going door to door trying to sell items.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Korbin Scott Taylor, 24, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.