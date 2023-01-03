Van Wert Police blotter 12/26-12/31/22

Van Wert Police

Monday, December 26 – arrested Brandi Bidlack on an outstanding warrant after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the Hawthorne Dr. area.

Tuesday, December 27 – a resident reported the theft of tools in the 1000 block of E. Sycamore Rd.

Wednesday, December 28 – received a report of items stolen from a home in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, December 28 – received a report of a criminal trespassing incident in the 800 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, December 28 – a city resident went to the police department to report menacing.

Wednesday, December 28 – a resident reported someone had broken her windshield with a cinder block while it was parked in the 300 bloc of Webster Ave.

Wednesday, December 28 – a junk motor vehicle was towed from the 400 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, December 28 – attempted shoplifting was reported at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, December 29 – a resident reported criminal mischief in the 300 block of E. First St.

Thursday, December 29 – arrested James Robert Jewell of Grover Hill at the police department for violating probation.

Thursday, December 29 – received a report of counterfeiting at Taco Bell.

Thursday, December 29 – received a report of telephone harassment.

Friday, December 30 – a woman reported her nephew as an unruly juvenile.

Friday, December 30 – arrested Korbin Taylor on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, December 30 – received a report of an assault that occurred at Franklin Park.

Friday, December 30 – took a report of a distraught male in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, December 31 – received a report of a theft in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, December 31 – Burger King reported unknown persons attempting to pay for items with counterfeit bills in the drive through.

Saturday, December 31 – received a report of a theft in the 200 block of S. Lynn St.