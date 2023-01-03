VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/2/23

Monday January 2, 2023

4:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert City Police.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject having a mental crisis.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid with Grover Hill EMS in Hoaglin Township.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.