VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/3/2023

Tuesday January 3, 2023

3:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Jered Panning, 24, of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of loose cattle in the roadway.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check on a resident.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to deliver a message for the Auglaize County Sheriff.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the village of Convoy.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence in the village of Middle Point for the report of an open door.