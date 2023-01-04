The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/3/2023

Tuesday January 3, 2023  

3:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Jered Panning, 24, of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.  

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of loose cattle in the roadway. 

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.  

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check on a resident.  

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.  

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to deliver a message for the Auglaize County Sheriff. 

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the village of Convoy.  

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence in the village of Middle Point for the report of an open door. 

POSTED: 01/04/23 at 9:17 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement