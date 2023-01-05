Hurless, Clark become limited partners

Eric Hurless, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Van Wert, and Senior Branch Office Administrator, Cassondra Clark, have accepted invitations to become limited partners in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.

“I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm,” Hurless said. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”

Hurless and Clark

“I couldn’t agree more,” Clark said. “I’ve always enjoyed my job and the Edward Jones culture that promotes personal relationships, teamwork and doing what’s right for our clients. So, being an owner in this firm is really exciting.”

Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.

The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership. The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. owns Edward D. Jones & Companies, L.L.L.P., which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, as well as other affiliates including the Edward Jones Trust Company, Olive Street Investment Advisors, LLC, Edward Jones SBL, LLC, and an international financial services subsidiary in Canada, Edward Jones (an Ontario limited partnership).

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care, as of 3Q 2022.