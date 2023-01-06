VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/5/2023

Thursday January 5, 2023

7:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 30 near John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. Van Wert Fire, Van Wert City Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to Werner Road in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a domestic dispute.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

10:21 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on West Main Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to assist a resident.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property. Timothy Hilker, 51, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of theft.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to conduct a welfare check.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.