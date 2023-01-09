VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/6-1/8/23

Friday January 6, 2023

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having heart issues.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated drug trafficking and possession. Idris Nuriddeen, 47, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

7:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Carmean Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a compliant of trespassing.

Saturday January 7, 2023

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for an injured deer.

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township. The driver, Jade Kessler of Lima was traveling eastbound on Venedocia Eastern Road at 45 miles per hour, when she saw a German shepherd in the roadway and swerved to avoid the dog and hit a mailbox. No injuries were reported.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of suspicious activity.

10:18 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dogs.

12:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in the village of Ohio City for a subject having heart issues.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township for an abandoned 911 call.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a bale of hay in the roadway.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Converse Roselm Road. A 2006 Buick LaCrosse driven by Kaelyn Faith Miller of Convoy was southbound on Converse Roselm Road, north of 116 in Jennings Township, when the car went left of center, overcorrected and went off the right side of the roadway. The car struck a ditch and over turned multiple times before landing back upright. No injuries were reported.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the village of Venedocia to investigate a complaint of harassment.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a noise disturbance.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving through the trailer court.

Sunday January 8, 2023

3:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose horse in the road.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jennings Road in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject by phone in reference to a complaint of trespassing at a residence in the village of Convoy.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Venedocia on a complaint of loud music.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to Rural King in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a request for the K9.

9:23 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

10:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.