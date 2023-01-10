Council hears TIF request and airport funding request

Local developer Warren Straley (right) shares plans, sketches and general information about Jennings Crossing with Van Wert City Council, while attorney Justin Dickman (left) looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A request for a tax break for a new condominium development seems to have the support of Van Wert City Council.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members heard from local developer Warren Straley and attorney Justin Dickman. The two requested a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) of 100 percent for Jennings Crossing LLC, which will be located on approximately 11 acres of land near Jennings Road, between St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Sunrise Court.

“Mr. Straley would be fronting all of the development costs for the Jennings Crossing development, which is very similar to Golden Oaks out by the fairgrounds,” Dickman said. “He would be doing the roads, the sewer, the water with his own funds and would be recouping the cost over a period of not more than 30 years. The projections that we have are closer to 10-12 years for that full recoupment.”

Dickman also said the city and schools would also see a step up in tax revenue, and he added the plan has gone through the city planning commission and said there has been communication with the Van Wert City Schools administration and the county commissioners. The plan also needs approval by Vantage Career Center.

Straley said 38 condos will be for sale with an anticipated cost of $250,000-$260,000 per unit. He also said he hopes to break ground in April or May and begin construction in late summer or early fall.

It was also noted the development will help with flooding issues that have plagued Sunrise Court. Legislation for the TIF agreement is scheduled to be on the agenda at the next council meeting.

Council members also heard a request for 2023 funding for the Airport Authority. Board member Tom Wilkin made the request for $37,800, a five percent increase from calendar year 2022.

“We have tried to economize a little bit better,” Wilkin said. “Our manager (Jim Black) is doing a very good job and with his assistant we outsource far less – we’re doing most everything in-house.”

Wilkin explained the money, along with an identical amount from the county, gives the airport enough for operational expenses for the terminal, salaries for the manager and assistant, mowing, snow plowing, buying fuel and more. He also said the airport has been able to get a better price on fuel, and he said the biggest profit is on fuel sales.

After hearing the presentation, council members approved a budget amendment for the money.

Local resident Logan Lehmkuhle made a request to allow concrete and other pavement removal from the old Shell station on S. Washington St., a site he purchased and wants to develop. He’s seeking a 30-month window for crushing on-site plus removal. Council President Jerry Mazur referred him to the Board of Zoning Appeals, but said he has the support of council.

During his report to council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said new bids for sewer work under Eggerss stadium came in at $567,000, far less than the original bid of $677,000. He also said the city is working with Veolia Water on THM levels in the city’s water supply.

“They’re an engineering company and they’re doing some testing for us,” Fleming said. “They are professionals at solving these issues around the country relating to the new THM laws. We’re doing some baseline sampling to see what direction we’ll have to go but I don’t have a report on that yet.”

In other business, city council approved three “then and now” expenditures:

$8,190 to Hensch and Associates for municipal court software.

$7,811.92 to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District for watershed assessments on all of the real estate properties the city has.

$9,201.60 to SAL Chemical for chemicals for the water treatment plant.

Council members also approved an ordinance authorizing Mayor Ken Markward to sign a contract with Van Wert County Victim Services, an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with attorney Ben J. Bilimek for services as assistant law director, and an ordinance allowing the mayor to sign contracts with attorneys George E. Moore and Shaun A. Putman as assistant law directors by special appointment.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.