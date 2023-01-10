Van Wert Police blotter 1/1-1/7/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 1 – received a report of a probation violation.

Monday, January 2 – received a report of identity theft from a Van Wert resident.

Monday, January 2 – a Burromax Mini Bike was reported stolen from the 600 block of N. Market St.

Monday, January 2 – arrested Timothy J. Hilker, 51, of Fort Wayne for receiving stolen property after he was found to be in possession of a license plate stolen from Indiana.

Tuesday, January 3 – arrested Deonte Marquis Young, 26, of Fort Wayne for obstructing official business following an incident in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St. He later arrested on an outstanding warrant from Lima Municipal Court.

Tuesday, January 3 – arrested Haley Renee Capetillo, 22, of Van Wert for theft at Walmart.

Tuesday, January 3 – a woman reported her son was assaulted while in the 200 block of W. Crawford St. after school.

Tuesday, January 3 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Wednesday, January 4 – received a report of identity fraud after a man said his personal information was used to open a Spectrum account.

Wednesday, January 4 – received a report of a dispute at Homestead Village on S. Shannon St.

Thursday, January 5 – Brookside Convenience Store on W. Main St. reported receiving counterfeit money.

Thursday, January 5 – charged Artemis Smith with theft after receiving a complaint from Dollar General on S. Shannon St.

Thursday, January 5 – a Taco Bell employee reported someone attempted to use counterfeit money for payment.

Thursday, January 5 – a resident reported someone used her son’s personal identifying information to withdraw funds from his checking account.

Friday, January 6 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 700 block of Elm St.

Friday, January 6 – arrested Idris Nuriddeen, 47, of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 500 block of Center St.

Friday, January 6 – conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of George St.

Friday, January 6 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Friday, January 6 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Friday, January 6 – a resident in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St. reported the theft of a package from her home.

Friday, January 6 – received a report of someone trying to use counterfeit money to purchase items from Casey’s on W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, January 6 – a resident reported being threatened in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, January 6 – received a report of a theft in the 800 block of Prospect Ave.

Saturday, January 7 – arrested a juvenile for underage consumption in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Saturday, January 7 – arrested Ryan Homier for trespassing while in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, January 7 – Pak A Sak staff called the police department to report a counterfeit bill being passed at the N. Washington St. store the day before.

Saturday, January 7 – received a report from Pak A Sak staff about counterfeit money being used at the S. Shannon St. store.