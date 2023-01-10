VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/9/2023

Monday January 9, 2023

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of noise.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township to deliver a message to a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for endangering children. Ian Pimentel, 35, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:11 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist with a subject who was being disorderly.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Michael James Missler, 33, of rural Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a vehicle left near the roadway.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the village of Ohio City for a complaint of a vehicle parked in a driveway that does not belong there.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies served a felony warrant for two counts of conspiracy issued out of Major County, Oklahoma. Daniel Smith, 45, of Convoy was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.

7:23 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with possible heart issues.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in reference to a threat that had taken place in Pleasant Township.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a vehicle abandon in the roadway.