VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/10/23

Tuesday January 10, 2023

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person on the property.

8:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Snyder Road in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a dog in the roadway.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of subjects trespassing in a wooded area.