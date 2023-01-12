VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/11/23

Wednesday January 11, 2023

12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S.127 in Hoaglin Township to investigate a reported assault. The incident remains under investigation.

8:25 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Kear Road in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of dogs being tied out with no shelter.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to Beamer Street in the village of Convoy to investigate a motor vehicle crash. A parked motor vehicle was struck by a delivery vehicle that left the scene.

9:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

9:53 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing. Van Wert EMS was dispatched for mutual aid for Convoy.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Van Wert Municipal Court had also issued a warrant for failure to appear for the same subject. Linda Kau Falkenstein, 53, of Sturgis, Michigan, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to Middle Point Road in Washington Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle left the roadway overnight and struck a Dominion Gas Meter and a TSC phone box.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a medical alarm to assist EMS on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. A 2020 Dodge Carvan driven by Benjamin Lively of Fort Loramie failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Michael Speakman of Van Wert, then spun and hit a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Samantha Klausing of Van Wert. No injuries were reported.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to take a theft complaint.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township to investigate a complaint of manure on the roadway.

7:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a Mockingbird Lane residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing from an allergic reaction to medication.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a low heart rate.