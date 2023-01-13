VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/12/23

Thursday January 12, 2023

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township. No injuries were reported.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on the report of a semi-truck being off the roadway.

9:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the village of Middle Point for a subject having a possible heart attack.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile who had not been to school.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to Ohio City Express in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft.

12:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

2:24 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Carrie Dunn, 37, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township to investigate a report of property damage.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.