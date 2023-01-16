Van Wert Police blotter 1/8-1/15/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 8 – charged a 16-year-old girl as an unruly juvenile.

Sunday, January 8 – a city resident reported the fraudulent use of her credit card.

Sunday, January 8 – responded to a domestic violence incident in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Monday, January 9 – received a report of a theft that occurred in the 200 block of Biltmore Ave.

Tuesday, January 10 – received a report of identity fraud and unauthorized use of property in the 1100 block of Kear Road. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, January 12 – a resident reported a criminal damaging incident in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, January 12 – arrested Alec Thomas, 38, of Convoy on a contempt of court warrant out of Allen County. A deputy from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Thursday, January 12 – took a theft report in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, January 12 – arrested Carrie L. Dunn, 37, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, January 12 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, January 12 – arrested Murrell Koupper Pryor Jr. on an outstanding warrant while in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, January 13 – served Gustavo Baltazar of Van Wert with a summons for unpaid city taxes.

Saturday, January 14 – received a report of menacing in the 400 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, January 14 – Pak-A-Sak on S. Shannon St. reported an incident of fraud.

Saturday, January 14 – Lawrence A. Suever, 44, of Van Wert, was arrested for burglary after an incident in the 110 block of Gatsby Blvd.

Saturday, January 14 – a burglary report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rod.

Sunday, January 15 – received several calls of a nuisance K9 in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St.