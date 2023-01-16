VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/13-1/15/23

Friday January 13, 2023

3:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S 224 near Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

8:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Tully Street in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject who had property damage to their vehicle. It was unknown where or how the damage occurred.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of an unknown subject trespassing on the property.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Snyder Road in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of property damage.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road for a who took too much of their medication.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of fraud.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of trespassing at a location on U.S.127 in Hoaglin Township.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for an odor of propane inside the residence.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make contact with a resident for Van Wert Police.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the village of Venedocia. Vernon Edward Hobbs, 61, of Venedocia was arrested one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor and one count of unlawful restraint, a third degree misdemeanor. Hobbs is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. David Burden, 48, of Venedocia was issued a summons to appear in court for disorderly conduct.

Saturday January 14, 2023

1:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township on a complaint of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township involving a dog. No injuries were reported.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in searching for a subject who was trespassing.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was choking.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire & EMS, Van Wert Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Abu Rassa Mahd of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was traveling southbound on 118 when he attempted to turn east on Ohio City Venedocia Road. He then realized it was a no trucking road and backed into the field straight across from Ohio City Venedocia road. Mahd then turned southbound in the field and drove about 150 feet when the truck became stuck in the mud of the field. The rig was pulled out by Hague towing. No injuries reported.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

Sunday January 15, 2023

1:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of domestic violence at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the area reference to an open line 911 call that was received.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township to investigate the report of an unoccupied abandoned vehicle in the roadway.

4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS, along with deputies to a location in the village of Willshire for the report of a male subject not breathing.

4:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of theft.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.