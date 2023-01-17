Central accepting scholarship applications

VW independent staff/submitted information

Applications are now available for Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program until March 31. This program rewards and supports graduates seeking careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“Central’s company culture is shaped by its shared commitment to excellence and guided by its core values of integrity, relationships and excellence,” said Cindy Hurless, Central’s Chief Operating Officer. “Investing in our industry and the skills needed for tomorrow will help us build the future we envision.”

The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per student for tuition, books, room and board, and other related school fees. It is renewable for up to three additional years. Students also have the opportunity for mentorship from an experienced individual in their area of interest.

The scholarship is available to graduating seniors from one of the Van Wert County school districts, including Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High School, or Vantage Career Center with a home school association to one of these schools. Dependent children of a current Central Insurance employee or retiree are also eligible. Students must plan to attend an accredited two or four-year post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis by the end of 2023, majoring in a degree with a specific use towards a career position within the insurance industry.

Applications and additional information are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at cicecf.org or through their high school guidance counselor. Completed applications and required materials should be submitted through the applicant’s high school guidance office. Deadline for entry is March 31, 2023.

This scholarship will be awarded on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic testing results, marital status, religious beliefs, age, or disability.

The public may contribute to Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation, understanding that these contributions will be used to support the scholarship program or specific charities.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876, and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City.