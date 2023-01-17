VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/16/2023

Monday January 16, 2023

2:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township. No injuries were reported.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to take a report for a private property motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of subjects trespassing at a vacant residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a subject who was weak and disoriented.