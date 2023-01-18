Local panel ready to help business owners

VW independent staff/submitted information

Have you ever thought about starting your own business? Do you already operate your own business? Who can I ask for help and support? If you have some of these questions or others, plan on attending the launch event presented by the Van Wert Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. February 4, at Kenn-Feld Group Training Center, 10305 Liberty-Union Road, Van Wert.

Be prepared to interact with a panel of local experts and learn how using their services can support a business or help build a business plan.

Scheduled to appear are Stacey Baer, CPA, Shultz Huber & Associates; Bob Gamble, realtor, Bee Gee Realty; Mitch Price, lender, Citizens National Bank; Shaun Putnam, attorney, Putnam Law Offices; Marie Miller, owner, The Marketing Junkie, and Adam Anspach, owner/agent, Advanced Insurance Group. Also scheduled to appear are local business owners Brad Greve, VP/Owner from Statewide Ford Lincoln, and Val Hunt, owner, Shine Auto Detailing who will share their entrepreneurial journeys as well as the hard lessons that helped shape their businesses.

Anyone attending this kickoff event will be eligible to enroll in complimentary business plan class sessions presented by Kathy Keller, Director of the Rhodes State Small Business Development Center.

For more information about this event, contact Carly Bebout with Van Wert Economic Development at cbebout@vanwerted.com, or 419.238.2999.