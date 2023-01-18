VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/17/2023

Tuesday January 17, 2023

2:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who fell.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for an abandoned 911 call.

8:15 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of loose dogs.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a diabetic emergency.

10:23 a.m. – While on routine patrol at Edgewood Park in the village of Convoy, deputies located a subject with an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear on a criminal trespass charge. Gary Smith, 67, of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Deputies also made a motor vehicle crash report for the same subject striking an object in the park causing damage.

11:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

11:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Koch Street in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of loose dogs.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious subject walking the road and taking pictures.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to take a complaint of theft of several catalytic converters cut from vehicles.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to deliver a message to a resident for Van Wert Police.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for domestic violence. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 21, of Delphos was taken into custody in the Rural King parking lot in the City of Van Wert and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of criminal damaging.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation.