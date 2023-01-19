VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/18/2023

Wednesday January 18, 2023

1:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

3:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township for an abandoned 911 call.

6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at Ohio 116 and Mendon Roads in Ridge Township. A 2018 GMC Terrain driven by Morgan Jo Blankemeyer was westbound on 116 near the intersection of Mendon Road. A 2017 Fort F150 driven by Kerry P. Schlagel was stopped at the intersection, didn’t see Blankemeyer and struck the rear of the vehicle. Damage was minor and no injuries were reported.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kreischer Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of dumped trash.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Willshire Township in reference to a complaint of harassment.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for violation of a protection order. Michael Joseph Thomas, 33, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Willshire for a semi-truck with an oversized load stuck in an intersection.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject with abdominal pain.