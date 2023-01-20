VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/19/2023

Thursday January 19, 2023

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township. A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a juvenile was northbound on Hoaglin Center Road around 8:45 p.m. the previous evening. The went off the right side of the roadway causing damage to the front right of the unit. The vehicle continued and came back onto the roadway and then went off the left side of the road and struck an AEP utility pole with the left rear tire. The vehicle was pulled into the yard in the 77 block of Hoaglin Center Road. The driver left the scene not reporting the crash. On Thursday, the owner of the house called about the vehicle and to see if the crash was reported.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of fraud.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to pick up a stray dog.

3:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ball Road in the village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to investigate a domestic incident.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject family was unable to make contact with.

9:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of harassment.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject in mental distress.