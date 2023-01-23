Van Wert police blotter 1/15-1/22/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 15 – received a report of a theft in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Sunday, January 15 – a woman reported being the victim of theft by deception though an online scam in which a house was being offered for rent on Facebook.

Monday, January 16 – a resident came to the police station to speak with an officer about menacing.

Tuesday, January 17 – an incident of telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, January 17 – the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Smith on a warrant for failure to appear, related to an original charge of criminal trespassing. He was served with a copy of the warrant while at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Wednesday, January 18 – officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Main St. for a dispute.

Wednesday, January 18 – Van Wert Elementary School reported a juvenile who was mentally distraught. The juvenile was provided treatment by Westwood Behavioral Health.

Wednesday, January 18 – the Treasurer’s Office for Van Wert City Schools reported receiving a counterfeit bill they believed was taken at a recent basketball game.

Thursday, January 19 – received a report of thefts from the Salvation Army Thrift Shop on January 18 and 19.

Thursday, January 19 – an incident of menacing was reported by a staff member at Burger King. The suspect’s vehicle was located in a private drive in the 300 block of N. Cherry St. Contact was made and police arrested Leonard Delong for OVI, obstructing official business and driving with no operator’s license.

Friday, January 20 – An Ervin Rd. resident reported identity/credit card fraud.

Friday, January 20 – A male in the 1000 block of E. Main St. was reported to be mentally distraught.

Friday, January 20 – a city resident reported an incident of menacing but did not want charges pursued.

Saturday, January 21 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St.

Sunday, January 22 – arrested Marcus Leonard Burns, 27, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 900 block of Hughes St.