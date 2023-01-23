VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/20-1/22/23

Friday January 20, 2023

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

12:53 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

6:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert for a juvenile that was struck by a semi-truck.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a subject not feeling well.

2:04 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a juvenile having a seizure.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on subject.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jackson Street in the village of Wren after receiving a report of gunshots being fired. The incident began from an ongoing dispute and harassment. No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation. Miguel Valle Jr., 29, of 105 ½ State Street in Wren was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He was charged with aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, and will make an appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of harassment and threats.

Saturday January 21, 2023

3:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police at the scene of a domestic violence call.

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the village of Convoy.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies stood by at a residence on Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township while a subject picked up their property.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy on an issue between a tenant and landlord.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle setting along the roadway occupied with no lights on.

9:27 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to the report of a working barn fire on Richey Road in Liberty Township. Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, Rockford Fire all provided mutual aid. Deputies and Van Wert County CERT also assisted at the scene.

Sunday January 22, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a complaint of an underage party.

3:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of disorderly conduct.

6:39 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:28 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject having complications from a surgery.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for contempt. William Ernest Tracy, 58, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on W. Carmean St. in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of subjects trespassing.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.