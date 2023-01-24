Trinity to perform at Trinity Friends Church

Submitted information

Join Trinity and special guest, Tom Kennerk for a great night of gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Trinity has been sharing the gospel through music for over 40 years. The group was formed in the early 1980s by Gary Adams and at that time was a male trio. Through the years Trinity has seen their ministry change from trio, to quartet, and back to trio and from an all male group to and mixed trio.

For the last 24 years the group has consisted of Cheryl Burk, Kim Mason and Gary Adams. God has opened so many doors for Trinity and has allowed them to share the stage with some of Southern Gospel’s best. One of their favorite parts of their ministry is the Gospel Expo and they will be hosting their 22nd Gospel Music Expo on April 21, 22 and 23.

Trinity first met Tom Kennerk at their first Gospel Expo in 2001 and there was an instant bond. Tom is from Monroeville, Indiana, and is a fantastic saxophonist. His blend of jazz, gospel & country adds a special touch to southern gospel classics, hymns and patriotic songs. Tom and Trinity are both produced by Dove Award winner John Darin Rowsey at Hitmakers Studio.

The concert is free and open to the public.