VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/23/23

Monday January 23, 2023

2:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a disturbance. Gavin Joseph Delgado, 20, of 10886 Lincoln Highway Apartment No. 5 ,Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Delgado was charged with criminal damaging/endangering, a second degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor.

7:43 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire back to the barn fire on Richey Road in Liberty Township.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a private property motor vehicle crash at a location in Washington Township. No Injuries were reported.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township. A passenger van belonging to Mercer Residential Services slid off the roadway into a field. Passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital for evaluation per company policy. The van was a 2015 Ram 1500 driven by Francis Carmain of Mendon.

12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Moise Byiringiro, 29, of Dayton is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 near Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 637 near Hessian Road in Jackson Township. The driver, Andrew Ross of Van Wert was traveling northbound on 637 just South of Hessian Road when his 2017 Kia Sportage slid off of the right side of the roadway into a ditch, causing minor damage. Ross stated that there was a larger SUV taking up both lanes of the road way, traveling southbound, towards him, causing him to serve to avoid a collision.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy for a dispute between a tenant and landlord.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A vehicle slid off the roadway while trying to pass. No injuries were reported. No other details are available at this time.