VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/24/23

Tuesday January 24, 2023

12:27 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a fast pulse.

1:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

4:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of an open door.

5:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 28, of 10886 No. 6 Lincoln Highway was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and possession of controlled substances, a fifth degree felony. Oliver also had an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for criminal mischief, a third degree misdemeanor.

6:47 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of subjects failing to confine their dog.

9:31 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for an occupied disabled vehicle.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies assisted Children Services Workers while removing a child from a residence in Pleasant Township.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to an active smoke alarm at a residence on Mendon Road in York Township.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Convoy Road in Union Township. No injuries were reported.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Grover Hill EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for the report of a subject not breathing.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around using a spotlight.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 709 in York Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.