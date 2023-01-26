VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/25/23

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

1:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist a motorist who ran out of gas.

7:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Rosemont Drive in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on George Street in the city of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 28, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Allen County Indiana for felony domestic battery resulting in bodily injury. Dashawn Dutreal Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on previous local charges.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a semi-truck that partially slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near Lare Road in Tully Township. A 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Jason Bullinger of Convoy was traveling westbound on US 30, almost to Lare Road, when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway and stuck a “Wrong Way” sign before going into the median. The car sustained disabling damage from striking the sign and had to be towed from the scene by 2A’s Towing. Bullinger advised he got some small glass pieces in his hand from the windshield breaking, however, did not require medical treatment at the scene.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No Damage or injuries were reported.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Short Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in York Township for a possible stroke.