VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/26/23

Thursday January 26, 2023

3:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

8:08 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Carmean Street in village of Ohio City for a loose dog.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. A 2015 Volvo driven by Justin Alton Duval of Fort Wayne was southbound on 118 when he slowed to turn onto Ohio City Venedocia Road. The car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and overturned. He refused medical transport.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries reported.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries reported.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2001 Saturn driven by Amy Salinas of Van Wert was northbound on US 127 and slowed to turn east on Wetzel Rd. The car slid on the snow covered roadway and went off right side of road then struck a snow pile on the north side of Wetzel Rd and also struck a stop sign, breaking it off. The car was pulled from snow pile and was able to be driven away. No injuries were reported.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for two vehicles that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the village of Convoy for a dog in the roadway.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies made contact with a subject on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township in reference to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries reported.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved his property.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check on a disabled vehicle.