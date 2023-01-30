VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/27-1/29/23

Friday January 27, 2023

4:37 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries reported.

10:50 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on South Shannon Street to check the welfare of a dog that was locked in a vehicle.

11:35 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Delphos to pick up a stray dog.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third Degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert police officers. Deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies made contact with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Greet Street in the village of Willshire for a subject who was feeling lightheaded.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of subjects possibly trespassing on private property.

Saturday January 28, 2023

4:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township for suspicious activity.

4:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation and a possible intoxicated driver.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a vehicle driving around with loud music.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township on a complaint of credit card fraud.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Anderson Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Street in the village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on West Main Street near Sibley Street in the City of Van Wert. During the stop, deputies located drug paraphernalia believed to contain meth. The incident remains under investigation.

Sunday January 29, 2023

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of two gunshots being heard.

12:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the city of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenn Street in the city of Van Wert to check the complaint of a loud disturbance at a residence.

9:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

5:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who was ill. 6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township at the request of the Goshen Indiana Police to check the welfare of a female and her child.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township after receiving an abandon 911 call in the area.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment and threats.