Van Wert Police blotter 1/22-1/29/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 22 – received a report of a menacing incident that occurred in the 600 block of State St.

Sunday, January 22 – arrested Terry Lee Plaugher, 18, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Monday, January 23 – conducted a welfare check for a person in crisis in the 300 block of S. Walnut St. The person was taken to the Van Wert Health ER for a mental health evaluation.

Tuesday, January 24 – a S. Walnut St. resident reported an incident of telephone harassment. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, January 24 – an item suspected of being a type of drug was found in the 500 block of Bonniewitz Ave and was turned over to the police department.

Tuesday, January 24 – McDonald’s at Towne Center reported a fake $100 bill had been passed at the restaurant.

Thursday, January 26 – a fraud incident was reported in the 100 block of South Ave.

Thursday, January 26 – received a report of an assault that occurred in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, January 26 – arrested Jeffery A. Keller of Van Wert on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court while at the intersection of W. Ervin Rd. and Pratt St.

Thursday, January 26 – received a call of an assault that occurred at the intersection of S. Washington St. and E. Ervin Rd.

Friday, January 28 – arrested Austin Pohlman of Delphos for operating a vehicle after underage consumption near the intersection of Fox Rd. and S. Washington St.

Friday, January 28 – received a report of an attempted theft at Walmart.

Friday, January 28 – arrested Brandon L. Coil, 33, of Convoy for OVI following a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Raymond St.

Friday, January 28 – a city resident reported someone gained access to her personal information and tried to file a fraudulent tax return online.

Sunday, January 29 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.