Unverferth acquires Nebraska business

VW independent staff/submitted information

KALIDA — Kalida-based Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc. has announced the purchase of Orthman Manufacturing’s agricultural product lineup and the two manufacturing locations based in Lexington, Nebraska. Manufacturing personnel and various support people will be offered employment with the new ownership.

Unverferth Manufacturing has a well-known reputation for building upon the several businesses it has acquired over the last 75 years. With that growth comes a commitment to the employees through industry-leading wages, health care and other benefits along with positive impacts on local communities. Unverferth Manufacturing saw a natural fit with the culture, the people and the innovative, well-built products at Orthman Manufacturing. Major equipment and facility investments have been made at the Lexington locations over the past several years that present great opportunities for increased production.

“I have the utmost confidence that Unverferth Manufacturing will continue growing the Orthman name and most importantly take care of the respective employees,” said John McCoy, Orthman owner and company president. “The culture and innovative drive at Orthman is very similar to that of Unverferth Manufacturing”.

McCoy is retaining ownership of the Orthman Conveying Systems business and said he is excited about the prospect of expanding that venture in the years to come.

“Orthman’s founder, Henry Orthman, was much like my father in that they both began with small ideas and grew those ideas into world-class companies to help farmers become more efficient,” Unverferth President Larry Unverferth said. “Unverferth Manufacturing is looking forward to expanding upon the current workforce by building on the brand’s presence in the farming community and expanding product offerings in the months and years ahead.”

Unverferth Manufacturing operates three additional manufacturing facilities including the corporate headquarters in Kalida, a Delphos location, and one in Shell Rock, Iowa. The company also has eight sales and service branch facilities strategically located across North America.

Unverferth Manufacturing Inc. is a world-class, family-owned manufacturer and marketer of tillage, seed, hay- and grain-handling equipment along with pull-type sprayers, fertilizer applicators and agricultural dual, triple and specialty wheel products.