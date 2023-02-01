VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/31/2023

Tuesday January 31, 2023

2:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

9:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Griswold Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject with a fast pulse and felling dizzy.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the village of Willshire for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A semi-truck was carrying an oversized load of construction equipment. The equipment on the

trailer caught a utility line. The utility line and several utility poles were brought down in the incident. The vehicle was a 2005 International 8600 driven by Jerry Lee Gladman of Springfield, Ohio. A second semi-truck

got tangled in the utility wires and brought down additional utility poles. That vehicle was a 2001 Kenworth W900 driven by Darius Clint Walker of Burlington, North Carolina. No injuries were reported in the incident.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jefferson Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies to a report for a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the parking lot of Lincolnview Schools. No injuries were reported.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

10:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.