VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/1/2023

Wednesday February 1, 2023

8:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Railroad Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject not feeling well.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a semi-truck driving very slow with no registration holding up traffic.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to the Scott Cemetery.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of disorderly conduct at an office inside the Van Wert County Courthouse.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was dehydrated.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of someone trespassing in their woods.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

20:40 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in the area of Grill Road in the city of Van Wert. Deputies seized a pill with no markings, believed to be narcotics. The incident remains under investigation.

2308 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Paulding County Court for failure to appear. Shane M. Zartman of Grover Hill was located in the city of Van Wert. He was turned over to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.