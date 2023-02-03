VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/2/2023

Thursday February 2, 2023

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject bleeding.

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:42 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of two injured dogs.

8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden to an area of Sycamore Street in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township on a report of an occupied disabled vehicle in the roadway.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township to assist the Van Wert Police in recovering property.

2:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the village of Convoy for a subject who may have fallen.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to being assisted in changing a tire on her car along the roadway and now the subject is demanding money from her.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mason Street in the village of Middle Point for an unconscious subject.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dickinson Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vine Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.