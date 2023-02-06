VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/3-2/5/23

Friday February 3, 2023

4:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Christopher Calvelage II was northbound on Mendon Rd. He was approaching Lincoln Highway and started to slow down and began to slide on the snow covered roadway. The car then slid into the stop sign at the intersection causing damage to the passenger side front of the car. No injuries were reported and the car was able to be driven away from the scene.

9:22 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a loose dog.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township. A Blue Chevrolet Aveo driven by Kristal Scott was eastbound on Monmouth Road when it went off the left side of the road and struck a power pole before coming to rest in the field. Scott was transported by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Health.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile that may have been in mental distress. The juvenile was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street near Sibley Street in the city of Van Wert. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. An amount of narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and the incident remains under investigation.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the area after receiving a text to 911 saying help was needed. Deputies were not able to locate anyone in need of assistance and the Communications Center had no other contact with the caller.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on First Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kenwick Drive in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic call.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic call.

Saturday February 4, 2023

12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

12:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Allingham Street in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell.

5:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

9:20 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Towne Center in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain and short of breath.

9:23 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Shannon and Crawford in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog in the area.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from John Brown Road in Pleasant Township in reference to a suspicious brown bag she found on her property.

11:11 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire for mutual aid on a structure fire in Monroeville, Indiana.

12:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township to assist with an intoxicated subject that was in mental distress. The subject was transported for further treatment and evaluation.

2:22 p.m. –Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a possible assault that occurred at a residence on Valine Road in Jennings Township.

3:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in the village of Middle Point for a subject that fell.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The driver of the vehicle was feeling dizzy. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township. A tractor tire apparently fell off a passing vehicle and rolled into his drive and struck his vehicle causing damage.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township to check the area after receiving a 911 with no response.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City to deliver a message for the Van Wert City Police.

6:45 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who was ill.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Police responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the village of Convoy for a report of domestic dispute.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township after receiving a 911 call with an open line.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Pohlman Road in Washington Township.

10:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the village of Convoy for a subject that was feeling faint.

Sunday February 5, 2023

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.