Van Wert Police blotter 1/29-2/4/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, January 29 – arrested Carlos Banos Canul for disorderly conduct after an incident at Hire’s Pub and Grill.

Sunday, January 29 – arrested Christy Solsman for disorderly conduct after a noise complaint in the 400 block of Zimmerman Ave.

Sunday, January 29 – a lost credit card was turned into the police department.

Sunday, January 30 – responded to a person in mental distress in the 1100 block of Heritage Court.

Sunday, January 30 – a meth pipe that was found was turned into the police department and was destroyed.

Monday, January 31 – a 15-year-old boy was arrested for criminal damaging after destroying Marsh Foundation property. He was also charged with felony assault after attempting to kick officers during his arrest.

Monday, January 31 – a man reported being bitten by a dog in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, January 31 – received a report of menacing by stalking in the 200 block of N. Shannon St.

Monday, January 31 – arrested Walter Folgar Chiquito, 39, of Van Wert for domestic violence after an incident in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, February 1 – officers responded to an incident of disorderly conduct at Magic Tunnel Car Wash in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing. The incident occurred after a car was damaged. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, February 1 – responded to a report of a male firing a pistol in the back yard of his home in the 300 block of S. Franklin St. The case remains under investigation.

Thursday, February 2 – A resident in the 200 block of N. Shannon St. reported a person known to him trespassing on his property and stalking him.

Thursday, February 2 – received a report of possible telephone harassment. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, February 3 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 100 block of Briarwood Drive. No charges were filed.

Friday, February 3 – Young’s Waste Service reported a theft.

Friday, February 3 – arrested Justin Conrad Pegg, 25, of Lima for criminal trespass and a probation violation in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Saturday, February 4 – a criminal trespass incident was reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, February 4 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 700 block of Elson Ave.

Saturday, February 4 – a trespassing incident was reported at Walmart.

Saturday, February 4 – arrested Zachariah B. Williams, 38, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 600 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, February 4 – law enforcement officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Keplar St.