VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/6/2023

Monday February 6, 2023

1:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling weak.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Decatur Road in Willshire Township after receiving an automated alarm from a vehicle advising it had been involved in a crash. The vehicle or crash was not located.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint for stray dogs on the property.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a possible domestic dispute.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Park Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a disabled vehicle left in the roadway.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.