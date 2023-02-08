VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/7/2023

Tuesday February 7, 2023

2:01 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a residence on State Street in the village of Willshire.

6:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Convoy for a subject that fell.

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S 30 in Pleasant Township to check the area for an abandoned 911 call that was received.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Raymond Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the village of Willshire to check the area for an abandoned 911 call that was received.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for the report of a deceased subject. The incident remains under investigation. No foul play is suspected.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle and subject on private property.

12:33 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire for mutual aid with Adams County Indiana for a dryer fire.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on an alarm call. Unit were canceled while en route.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to speak with a tenant in reference to a civil issue with the landlord.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for contempt of court. Joshua Finfrock, 37, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.

9:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trash bags in the roadway.