VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/8/2023

Wednesday February 8, 2023

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on State Road in York Township.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to deliver a message for Van Wert Police.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pains.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for a child support violation. The warrant was served at a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township. Joshua D. Burnett, 45, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Nicholas David Gardner, 36, of Fostoria is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a large amount of mud in the roadway creating a traffic hazard.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Deputies took custody of the subject from Columbus Grove Police. Corbin Roberts, 22, of Columbus Grove was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haley Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

8:56 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject in respiratory distress.

