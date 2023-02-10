VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/9/2023

Thursday February 9, 2023

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of high water across the road.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of dogs getting loose.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for the report of an injured deer.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a tree down across the roadway.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a utility line down across the roadway.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a missing elderly subject. The subject was later located in Missouri in good health.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Street in the village of Willshire on a complaint of theft.

11:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for contempt of court. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 21, of Van Wert was located at a home in the 400 block S. Walnut St. in Van Wert. He was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.